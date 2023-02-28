Chesapeake school board votes to change facility use policies in wake of Satan Club

Applicants who seek to use school buildings as a venue will need to follow some new policies.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Fallout after the formation of a controversial After-School Satan Club (ASSC) grows in Chesapeake.

Those for and against it made their voices heard again in front of the Chesapeake School Board again Monday night.

Dozens spoke passionately, just before board members would vote on whether to change facility use policies in the division.

After listening to hours of public comment Monday night and in past meetings, a divided school board voted to switch up some of the rules when it comes to facility use under "Option A."

The changes include a clear separation of groups who are exempt and not exempt from rental fees. Those who would need to pay include nonprofits under a religious, charitable, cultural or youth category.

This vote comes after ASSC participants gathered for their first meeting at B.M. Williams Primary on February 16.

Just last week, bomb threats two days in a row disrupted learning at B.M. Williams Primary.

"We've entrusted you as stewards of our school system, and you have failed us immensely,” said a father and devout Catholic, who also shared he recently pulled his daughter from B.M. Williams Primary.

Some residents of Christian faith have long voiced opposition to the ASSC.

One asked: "What about protecting the boundaries of the souls of these children?"

"There's no activity worth the life of even one child or teacher,” another speaker said.

Supporters of the ASSC reiterated club members are not Satan worshippers.

"All the ASSC wants to do is teach community, acceptance of differences, critical thinking skills and scientific ideas,” one speaker said.

The superintendent has also emphasized that the Satan Club is not school sponsored nor school affiliated.

Following the submission of at least two applications requesting monthly ASSC meetings, school division leaders decided to re-think facility use policies and regulations.

"The right to knowledge is not a sin, and should never be infringed upon,” one man said.

"It is your constitutional duty to ensure equal treatment under the law," another man said to the board.

School division leaders gave ASSC approval to meet monthly – with certain safety and security conditions – at B.M. Williams Primary until May, according to documents secured by 13News Now through the Freedom of Information Act.

Satan Club organizers said they established in Chesapeake in the first place as a response to the Good News Club.

Representatives of the Evangelical after-school option shared the following request Monday night.

“That the Good News Club continue to meet at the same time it has been meeting, directly following school without changes and extra financial burdens,” said the wife of a local pastor.

Under the new rules board members approved, nonexempt organizations can only now meet Saturdays from 8 a.m. thru 10 p.m., Sundays 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. and weekdays 6 p.m. through 10 p.m.

The superintendent, however, can recommend allowing some of those groups "to meet as soon as feasible after school is released."

Action from the board Monday night also ended a moratorium on facility use applications. And except for those prohibited by contract, organizations with existing approval have 60 calendar days to conform with adjusted policies and regulations.

Additionally, all applications moving forward must fulfill the new rules.

There was some conversation Monday night on whether to ban all non-school sponsored or non-school affiliated organizations from renting or using facilities at all. However, those sentiments ultimately did not fall in the majority vote.