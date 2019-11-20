CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake School Board is considering a proposal to change school start times in order to alleviate the school bus driver shortage. There are currently 29 vacancies out of 477 positions.

The proposal would create a tiered transportation system, with schools starting at either 7:35 a.m., 8:15 a.m. or 8:55 a.m.

For the nearly 50 schools across Chesapeake, they would see a modest change in start times, such as starting five to 30 minutes earlier or later.

However, on the extreme end, Western Branch Primary and Indian River Middle School would start 40 minutes earlier and Oscar Smith Middle School would start 40 minutes later.

“It’ll help make the runs easier so they can get to all their stops on time and get the kids to school and help eliminate the need for us to have a driver after they’ve finished their run, to go do another one,” said Chesapeake School Board Member Harry Murphy.

Parent Hannah Halee said she thinks the school start times should stay the same or start later.

“Kids want to be kids and if you’re waking them up at the butt crack of dawn then they have to go to bed way early... that sounds horrible,” said Halee.

Parent Nicole Knox said her son’s bus was more than an hour late one time but doesn’t think this proposal is the best idea.

“I think it’s an idea, I just don’t think it’s the only option,” said Knox.

Murphy said the school district wants to hear from parents and there is currently a survey on the school district website until December 10.

After reviewing parent feedback, the superintendent will make a recommendation to the school board in January. The school board will then vote on the proposal and if approved, it will be implemented in September 2020.

