Chesapeake scraps plans for in-person graduation, will hold virtual ceremony instead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake's Class of 2020 will celebrate graduation virtually.
That's the word from Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton in a message to students and families on Thursday.
Chesapeake had originally hoped to hold an in-person ceremony in August at Chartway Arena.
Cotton said that because many colleges are welcoming back students earlier "and considering the continued restrictions on large gatherings, we have chosen to cancel the in-person commencement ceremonies planned for mid-August and move forward with our plan B, a virtual ceremony for each high school with pre-recorded traditional commencement components."
The virtual ceremonies will be held on the school district's YouTube page in August.
Dates for each school's virtual ceremony are as follows:
Western Branch High School
August 10, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.
Deep Creek High School
August 10, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.
Oscar Smith High School
August 11, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.
Hickory High School
August 11, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.
Grassfield High School
August 12, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.
Indian River High School
August 12, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.
Great Bridge High School
August 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.
Cotton said that more information will be provided as August approaches.
Meanwhile, a Return-to-School survey for parents, employees, and students has been extended by a day and can be filled out until 12 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020. The survey can be taken on Chesapeake Public Schools' website.