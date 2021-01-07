Four shot, one fatally, in Chesapeake

Police arrived to find four people -- two adult men and two juvenile boys -- had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake say a quadruple shooting has killed one person and sent three others to the hospital on Thursday night.

Officers say they were called to the 1200 block of Seaboard Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.

They arrived to find four people -- two adult men and two juvenile boys -- had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other three gunshot victims were taken to local hospitals. Police said none of their injuries appear to be life-threatening.

There's no word at this time on the circumstances surrounding the shooting or if there is a search for any suspects.

If you have any information that can help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.