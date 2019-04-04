CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake police officer is charged with misdemeanor domestic assault, a city official confirmed.

Senior Police Officer Antonio Z. Spruill was charged on March 27.

City officials said he is currently on "immediate suspension from the police department."

Spruill has been an officer with the Chesapeake Police Department since Feb. 25, 2008.

The city said since it's "a personnel matter, no further information is available regarding this individual or this case."

