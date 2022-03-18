Murder investigation underway after man found shot in Chesapeake

Police said the man died at the hospital after someone found him shot on Shady Lane in the Indian River area of Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police said Friday that an investigation was underway after a deadly shooting that took place on St. Patrick's Day.

Officers said they received a report that someone had been hurt in the 2000 block of Shady Ln. around 10 a.m. They arrived to find a man who had been shot.

Medics took him to the hospital where he died a short time later. His name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

There is no suspect description available at this time.