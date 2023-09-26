Dozens of vendors, live music coming to Great American Food Fest in Chesapeake

There will be dozens of vendors and live music by Sundawg at the festival this year.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Great American Food Fest is returning to Chesapeake for the 42nd annual event.

The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is hosting this year's festival, which will be at Chesapeake City Park on Oct. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m.

There will be dozens of vendors and live music by Sundawg at the festival this year. Vendors include Big Woody's, the Butcher's Son, Egg Bistro, Lockside Bar & Grill, Big Ugly's Brewery, Tap It Local and more.

Tickets are $40 and can be bought online or in person at the Sheriff's Office admin building. Tickets go up to $50 at the door.