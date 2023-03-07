Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office to host 33rd Annual Senior Seminar

The two-day event will take place at the Chesapeake Conference Center on April 12 to 13.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office is hosting its 33rd Annual Senior Support Services Seminar in April, an event that will provide resources for seniors in the community.

The two-day event will take place at the Chesapeake Conference Center on April 12 to 13. There will be a free catered lunch, live music, live entertainment, and door prizes.

There will also be vendors with information, services, and resources for senior citizens in the community, as well as opportunities for seniors to meet with their local elected officials.

The event will also provide health screenings from Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, hearing test screenings, free senior IDs, and more.

The event is free for Chesapeake residents aged 55 and up, but tickets are needed to enter. Seniors can stop by the CSO Admin Building on March 15 to pick up two free tickets between 8 a.m. and noon.

Tickets are first-come, first-served with 1,800 tickets (900 guests a day) up for grabs. The sheriff's office will set up a drive-thru in the parking lot to allow seniors to pick up tickets without getting out of their cars.