CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is hoping to make the Thanksgiving holiday a little brighter.

On Tuesday, deputies delivered dozens of donated 12-pound turkeys to seniors in need, shelters, and churches.

The Chesapeake Regional Medical Center donated a total of 36 turkeys that the sheriff's office delivered around the community.

Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan said he hopes the turkey deliveries will help families and communities across Chesapeake have a happy holiday weekend.

Next week, Chesapeake deputy sheriffs will hit the road again-delivering holiday baskets, collard greens, and Walmart gift cards to 100 seniors in need.

RELATED: Don't wash your Thanksgiving turkey, food safety experts warn

RELATED: How to plan for a stress-free Thanksgiving

RELATED: Thanksgiving dinner expected to be more expensive this year