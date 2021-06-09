First Elite Unit graduation held through Chesapeake Sheriff's Office

The program was created in 2019 by Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan, who wanted to see those who may have special needs follow their dreams and reach their goals.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 6, 2021.

History is being made: On Nov. 4, the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office will swear in their first class of special cadets.

The Elite Unit was established to create opportunities for those with intellectual disabilities to serve their community and participate in the different duties that police officers have.

The program was created in 2019 by Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan, who wanted to see those who have special needs follow their dreams and reach their goals. It's the first program of its kind in the area.

14 members of the Elite Unit from across Hampton Roads have spent time in specialized academy training, which taught them about fitness, nutrition, team building, self-defense and more.

At the end of the training, they'll have a final exam.

When they graduate, they will be given official uniforms, and they will get to volunteer with deputies at the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office for community events.

"Week after week, we watched their confidence grow as they conquered each new challenge. Now their hard work has paid off; it is time to graduate," a release said.