CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is joining the fight against breast cancer and hosting its 5th Annual Pull For Pink on Saturday.

The event raises money for breast cancer research.

Teams of eight compete to see which team can pull a fire truck 12 feet in the fastest time.

In addition to the fire truck pulling event, there will also be food, live music, a motorcycle ride, silent auction and more.

There will also be a kids version of the truck pulling event.

The event is at Tap It Local in Chesapeake at noon.

All proceeds go to the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation for the fight against breast cancer.

