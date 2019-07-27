CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office hosted 30 Special Olympic athletes at its "Splash at the Lake" event at Oak Grove Lake Park on Saturday.

The sheriff's office teamed up with Virginia Beach Adaptive Water Sports to bring a fun-filled day to the athletes.

They went tubing, jet-skiing and boat rides.

Boats, jet skis, and inner tubes aren't allowed on Oak Grove Lake, but Sheriff Jim O'Sullivan got a special dispensation from City Council, according to officials.

The event was free to the Special Olympians and their families.