CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is pulling some heavy things all for a good cause.

Officials participating in the Dulles Day Plane Pull for Special Olympics Virginia had their final practice, which was pulling a firetruck!

The Dulles Day Plane Pull is an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Virginia. This year it will be held Saturday, September 14th at Dulles International Airport.

Nearly 100 teams, made up of 25 people, compete to see which can pull an 8.2-ton FedEx Air Bus 12-feet down the runway in the fastest time.

Did you know the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office has come in first place the last 11-years in a row? Pretty impressive!

This year the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is hoping to defend their title and take home the trophy for the 12th consecutive year.

"This is a labor of love for our office. We work very closely with SOVA athletes throughout the year on fundraisers and events like Dancing with the Athletes, Torch Run, Polar Plunge, Splash at the Lake., etc, but it's also about the bragging rights. We practice for the big event, by pulling a giant ladder truck, filled with water," Janelle Scott with the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office said.

Click here to donate or to learn more.

