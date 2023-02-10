Chesapeake Sheriff's Office uses magic to promote anti-bullying campaign to students

Chesapeake Undersheriff David Rosado spoke to students at Treakle Elementary School Monday about bullying in schools.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s not your average lesson plan inside Treakle Elementary School, but it comes with vital teachings for the students.

“When someone is being bullied, there is usually someone else or a group that knows about it,” said Chesapeake Undersheriff David Rosado.

Monday morning, Rosado pulled out a few tricks to connect with students for an assembly on bullying. It’s part of the department’s anti-bullying campaign, "Be a Hero, Not a Zero."

"The school assembly program started back in 2012," Rosado said. "Sheriff Sullivan and myself, we developed a program because we know that there was a need."

Treakle Elementary students are just some of many students within the school division to see magic come to life.

“I’m really hoping students will learn what bullying is and what it makes others feel like," said Treakle Elementary School Principal Felecia Frazier. "And that if you see something, say something like our district promotes.”

For the assembly, Undersheriff Rosado is using one of his skills to engage young students in their mission.

“I’ve been a magician since the early 90s back in New York and I just felt that craft, that skill, those talents can serve me well in this position,” Rosado said.

He said it’s all about early intervention, with hopes to share this message to elementary students as early as possible.

“Once you get to middle and high schools, you kind of lose that innocence and that impact that you can have with the children,” he explained.

Ultimately, Rosado hopes this is the start of a positive relationship between students and sheriff deputies.