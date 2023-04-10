Chesapeake Sheriff's Office warns residents of jury duty phone scam

The caller then says that they have a warrant for the resident's arrest, which can be avoided if they pay a 'bond' over the phone.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam that is circulating in the area.

According to a spokesperson, scammers are now calling and falsely identifying themselves as a deputy while telling the resident that they missed jury duty.

The caller then says that they have a warrant for the resident's arrest, which can be avoided if they pay a 'bond' over the phone.

Typically, they request the 'bond' in the form of gift cards or a Green Dot Card to reduce their chances of being traced.

"We want to stress that this is a SCAM. The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office does not warn wanted individuals before an arrest or ask for payment instead of an arrest. With the increase of spoofing, the caller ID may show as the Sheriff's Office number," the spokesperson wrote.

"If you receive one of these calls, we recommend that you hang up and call the sheriff's office directly at (757) 382-6159."

Here are some tips from the Better Business Bureau on how to avoid scams: