CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — The Chesapeake community came together to raise money for breast cancer research at the 4th Annual Pull for Pink on Saturday.

The Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office hosted the annual event that had 34 teams from Hampton Roads competing to see which team could pull a fire truck 12 feet in the fastest time.

PHOTOS: Chesapeake Sheriff's Office's 4th Annual Pull for Pink

There was also food, beverages, live music, a raffle, a silent auction, and a kid’s pull.

All proceeds went to the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation for the fight against breast cancer.

