Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival returns to Greenbrier area

It's a perfect way to get into the spirit of giving and being thankful, as proceeds from tickets will go to the non-profit "Children Today Leaders Tomorrow."

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Get ready to shuck your heart out! You can celebrate a fall tradition for many with the upcoming Chesapeake Sheriff's Oyster & South Festival.

Held annually on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, which is November 19 this year, you can enjoy the all-you-can-eat and drink event at the Historic Greenbrier Farms from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

What's on the menu? Seasonal oysters both steamed and fried, BBQ and more.

Leading up to the big day, you can buy tickets at Tidewater Mulch & Material, the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office or online by clicking here.

VIP tickets will also be available this year, which will give you access to a new area of the festival.