Chesapeake shooting in Wendy's drive-through sends man and woman to the hospital

Around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to a restaurant near 3100 Western Branch Boulevard for a report of a shooting.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man and woman are in the hospital after a shooting in Chesapeake Thursday.

Around 11:30 a.m. officers responded to a Wendy's near 3100 Western Branch Boulevard or Highway 17 for a report of a shooting, says Chesapeake Police.

When officers arrived they learned that a vehicle had been in the drive-through of the restaurant when a black SUV came alongside them and stopped. Several people then shot from the SUV into the victims' vehicle.

A man and woman were struck by gunfire. They were taken to the hospital to receive treatment. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Detectives are on the scene investigating.

