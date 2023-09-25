Chesapeake shooting that killed 14-year-old, hospitalized 4 others started because of 'disagreement', mayor says

Investigators are still determining the motive behind the fight and the shooting, according to Chesapeake police.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police believe multiple suspects might have opened fire at a south Norfolk home that killed one 14-year old boy and sent four other people to the hospital.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon. Chesapeake police were called to the 1300 block of Drayton Road for a report of shots fired.

First responders rushed five people to the hospital -- three boys and two men. The four survivors currently have "non-life threatening injuries," according to police.

Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson with the Chesapeake Police Department, said they will not release the name of the 14-year old victim who died.

"Obviously it was disturbing," said Mayor Rick West of Chesapeake. "It seems like this started because of some sort of disagreement."

West said he and other city leaders received an alert about the shooting shortly after it happened. The incident marks Chesapeake's most injured party shooting for this year.

"There is a family tonight that is hurting, and so are their friends," said West. "These families will be impacted by this forever and we need to set a better example."

At this point, Chesapeake police do not have anyone in custody or charged in connection to the shooting. However, Kosinski said there should not be a threat to the public.

Neighbors told 13News Now they are still alarmed, especially considering the proximity of the shooting to a nearby bus stop.

The shooting also occurred just blocks away from Thurgood Marshall Elementary School.

"Knowing that it happened so close by, I know that a neighbor's car was hit, it's extremely concerning especially because of it being very active in our neighborhood," said one woman.