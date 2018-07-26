CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Chesapeake identified three of the people who allegedly robbed a smoke shop in Chesapeake last week, and were confronted by an armed employee.

Investigators say that on the morning of July 17, four people pulled up to Smoke Shop in the 3100 block of Western Branch Boulevard in a red car. One of the people got out of the car with his face covered, armed with a gun. He then went into the store and grabbed some merchandise.

As the suspect ran out and got back into the car, a store employee with a gun followed behind and took a shot at the car as it left.

"Only one shot was fired. He walked with a mask covering his face the entire time down-like he wasn't even trying to hide what he was about to go do,” said Josh Smith, who works at the neighboring business.

Police don't know if the bullet hit the car or anyone inside it.

Investigators have now issued warrants for the arrest of three of the suspects.

19-year-old Matthew Miller from the 1100 block of Fayette Street in Portsmouth is charged with:

Grand Larceny

Grand Larceny with intent to sell

Conspiracy to commit Grand Larceny

Conspiracy to commit Grand Larceny with the intent to sell

Wearing a mask in public

19-year-old Michael White from the 4500 block of Westborough Drive in Chesapeake is charged with:

21-year-old Tylor Osborne from the 700 block of Dawn Terrace in Newport News is charged with:'

Grand Larceny

Grand Larceny with intent to sell

Conspiracy to commit Grand Larceny

Conspiracy to commit Grand Larceny with the intent to sell

All three men are still on the run. Police ask that if you know of their whereabouts or if you have any information about this robbery, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC