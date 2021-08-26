Fire breaks out at Chesapeake Budget Lodge

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters have put out a fire that broke out in a unit at a Chesapeake Budget Lodge on Thursday afternoon.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it was called to the 3000 block of South Military Highway around 4:39 p.m., near Canal Drive. The first unit arrived to find smoking coming from the door of a first-floor room.

The fire was brought under control at 4:50, with the room suffering significant smoke and water damage. The surrounding rooms were not affected.

No one was hurt, and officials said the tenant wasn't home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

According to the Chesapeake Public Works Department, South Military Highway at Canal Drive was shut down but the road has since reopened.

