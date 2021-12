CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The FBI, Virginia State Police, and members of the Chesapeake Police Department had a portion of Sparrow Road closed off Tuesday afternoon while agents executed a federal search warrant in Tanglewood.

A spokeswoman for the FBI said the warrant execution was at a home in the 300 block of Sparrow Rd., which runs off of Indian River Road. She said information from the warrant was not available to the public as of 3 p.m., and she couldn't share any more information.