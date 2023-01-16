7 displaced, several pets dead after house fire in Chesapeake

The fire happened in the 700 block of Sparrow Road, the Chesapeake Fire Department said.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Seven people were displaced and several pets died after a house in the Indian River area of Chesapeake caught on fire Monday afternoon, officials said.

The Chesapeake Fire Department got the call for a fire in the 700 block of Sparrow Road shortly before 3 p.m.

A few minutes later, firefighters got to the house and confirmed that a fire was coming from the front. With help from the Virginia Beach Fire Department, Chesapeake firefighters got the fire out quickly.

In the process, firefighters were told there were pets inside, and they found several dead.

One of the people who lived at the house was hurt but was treated at the scene and didn't have to be taken to a hospital. No one else was injured.

The family won't be able to stay at the house because of how badly it was damaged. They will stay with family members and don't need help from the Red Cross.