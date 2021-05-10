Family displaced after fire breaks out in Chesapeake home

The fire happened Monday in the Western Branch section of the city.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — No one was hurt after a fire broke out in a Chesapeake home on Monday, the Chesapeake Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the 3300 block of Stilworken Drive just before 7 p.m., which is in the Western Branch section of the city, near Dunedin Park.

Chesapeake Engine 12 arrived minutes later to find smoke and flames visible from the single-story home. Everyone inside the home had gotten out safely prior to the firefighters' arrival.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and have it marked out by 7:30. Officials say the cause of the fire is accidental.