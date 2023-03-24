Own property in Chesapeake? Your stormwater utility fee will be higher in June.

A city spokesperson said last year’s rate increase was not added to the December 2022 bill because of a technical issue.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If you're a property owner in Chesapeake, your stormwater utility fee will be higher in June due to a technical issue with the city's billing management system last year.

A city spokesperson said last year’s rate increase was not added to the December 2022 bill because of the technical issue. The increase, approved by the Chesapeake City Council as part of the FY23 budget, raised monthly fees from $7.35 to $11.35.

Because of the omission on the December bill, the June 2023 bill will amount to $92.10, which includes the six-month fee of $68.10 plus the one-time addition of $24 from the last six-month period.

After that, the fee will be $68.10 billed every six months. Non-residential accounts are billed based on each specific property.