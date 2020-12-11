Chesapeake students honor veterans and widow spouses for Veterans Day

The JROTC students gave the bags to the Eagle Pointe community to pass out in a drive-thru parade.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Veterans Day looks a bit different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With so many events canceled, some Junior ROTC students in Chesapeake wanted to make sure vets in their community still felt celebrated.

So the JROTC students at Indian River High School made goodie bags for veterans and widowed military spouses. The students gave the bags to the Eagle Pointe community to pass out in a drive-thru parade.