Chesapeake bulk trash collection suspended due to staffing shortages

Public Works Director Earl Sorey said the department has a 50% vacancy rate.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Some residents in Chesapeake are dealing with a trash pile-up.

Earl Sorey, the director for Chesapeake Public Works, said the department is behind on picking up trash already on the curbs. He said the problem is that the department is short on staff.

“Everybody that’s still with us and working, they’re having to do twice the work just to maintain schedule and that’s something that’s just not sustainable,” he said.

Sorey said that as of right now, the department has a vacancy rate of 50% and that some employees are even working six days a week.

“To try to catch up and sometimes, not necessarily catching up but to try and not get any further behind,” Sorey said.

Other divisions within the city are helping as needed.

“So, we’ve been bringing people over from our streets and highway division to help catch up on the weekends,” he said.

The department is still falling short.

So, the city is suspending any new bulk trash collection requests until further notice. City leaders say residents may transport bulk items and other eligible waste to the SPSA Greenbrier Transfer Station or SPSA Regional Landfill Suffolk.

Sorey hoped this will buy them time to get back on schedule and get new hires trained to hit the streets.

“I know it’s frustrating but just know we will get to you," Sorey said. "It may not be as quickly as the citizens or Public Works would like.”