Chesapeake TCC employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee is in self-isolation, and the health department is working to determine any people who may have had close contact. No students were on campus.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Tidewater Community College's Chesapeake campus is closed after a school employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The Virginia Department of Health notified the college on Tuesday, and employees were alerted the following day.

No students were on campus.

TCC said the employee is in self-isolation, and an effort is underway to determine who may have had close or prolonged contact with the person.

The college said any employees who may be concerned about exposure should self-isolate, monitor symptoms, and get tested for COVID-19.