CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A new training facility in Chesapeake is giving non-violent offenders a new start.

Priority Automotive, Tidewater Community College and Norfolk Sheriff's Office are partnering to train non-violent offenders as auto technicians.

State and local officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Priority Technical Training Center on Thursday.

Gov. Ralph Northam was at the ceremony and said projects such as the training center are “what’s in the best interest for Virginia.”

The center includes 12 repair bays and will train 16 non-violent offenders for careers in automotive repair through a two-year certified program offered by TCC, according to its website.

After completing the program, trainees will be offered full-time jobs at one of 14 Priority dealerships across Hampton Roads.

Learn more about the program here.

© 2018 WVEC