Frustrations grow as blue bins pile up in Chesapeake

Frustrations are growing in Chesapeake. Residents say their recycling is piling up and time is running out. The City of Chesapeake’s program stops on June 30.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Frustrations are growing in Chesapeake. Residents said their recycling is piling up and time is running out.

The City of Chesapeake’s recycling program stops at the end of the month.

“If you ride out, it is everywhere you go,” said Richard Brinkley. “I ride out every day and it is everywhere you go around here.”

Brinkley is staying with family in the Indian River neighborhood of Chesapeake. He said the overflowing recycling bins are more than an eye sore.

“When the bus cuts off over here, you have kids going home,” Brinkley said. “These kids either have to go in people's yards to get around or they have to go into the road and that is dangerous.”

Chesapeake City Council recently cut its contract with TFC Recycling, but the services are set to continue through June 30.

“This isn’t the City of Chesapeake abandoning recycling,” said Chesapeake Public Works Director Earl Sorey. “This is looking at a different, more sustainable way of providing recycling services.”

Starting July 1, Sorey said residents can drop off recycling at one of seven locations.

“Each area of the city will have a location convenient to them,” Sorey said.

Another option, Sorey said neighborhood groups can start a contract with a recycling vendor.

“For those citizens that want the convenience of that type of system,” Sorey said.

For now, officials recommend people keep their blue bins on the curb until TFC Recycling crews can get them. A spokeswoman for the company said the delay is due to a driver shortage:

“TFC is working to ensure that Chesapeake residents will have curbside recycling service before the end of the contract service date, and that service issues are communicated promptly to all residents. TFC cannot guarantee service on a specific day as many of the routes have been modified to accommodate an adjusted service schedule. As directed by the City of Chesapeake, residents should continue to leave their blue receptacles out on the curb for collection as TFC will continue to serve residents for the life of the contract.”

Brinkley and neighbors on the street hope they don’t have to look at the bins for much longer.

“Either you have to pick up the trash or tell people you aren’t picking up the trash, that is the way it is,” Brinkley said.

Sorey said starting July 1 residents can keep their blue bin and use it as a separate garbage can for no additional cost.