One person hurt in Chesapeake house fire

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control on Tournament Drive.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out at a home in Chesapeake, the fire department said.

Firefighters were called to the 3000 block of Tournament Drive shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday. Crews arrived to find a fire on the exterior of a house. The fire was quickly put out and firefighters made their way into the home to make sure it hadn't spread further.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said the one person who was hurt was treated at the scene and did not need to be taken to the hospital.