CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Only 7 girls nationally were awarded, and a set of twins in Chesapeake were honored.

Macyn and Madisyn Logan, who have huge hearts for their community, were honored with a 2019 Live Justice award. The award is centered around teach girls to live smart, live connected, live positively, live creatively, live actively, and to live together.

Only 7 girls were awarded the Live Justice Award representing 5 different states and Indonesia.

Macyn and Madisyn were nominated for the award by their Girls on the Run Coach, Saundra Johnson. She has been their coach for six seasons at the elementary school level and will continue to coach the twins as they graduate to middle school.

Macyn and Madisyn participate in Girls on the Run at the Taylor Bend YMCA.

They also volunteer at a local soup kitchen and distribute food at the food pantry at the Basilica of Saint Mary’s in Norfolk. They create blankets for the homeless, and they also support senior living residents.

The pair are always seeking ways to help others. Both girls said doing small things for others can have such a big impact, and it makes them happy to see others happy.

They want to inspire others, young and old, to be a blessing to those around them. Their biggest volunteer effort to date was an international mission trip to Ghana, Africa with their family through a partnership with A Better Life Inc., where they volunteered at Nyame Bekyere Christian School.

Macyn and Madisyn will be participating in the MacArthur Center beYOUtiful fashion show on Saturday, Aug 3 at 3 p.m. in Center Court. Anyone can also meet them at the Girls on the Run display during the event!

Way to go, Macyn and Madisyn!