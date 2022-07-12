Chesapeake Walmart emptying store, planning to remodel after mass shooting

As families, friends and the community continues to mourn, a Walmart spokesperson said that all merchandise inside the Sam's Circle location is being removed.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Shelves are being emptied and the future of the space is uncertain in the aftermath of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake, according to a spokesperson for the company.

On Nov. 22 shortly after 10 p.m., a night team lead opened fire on his fellow coworkers in the breakroom, killing six people and hurting several others before turning the gun on himself.

Items that are salvageable will be donated to local organizations that plan to sell them at discounted prices.

"Wow! Big thank you to Walmart for their generous donation of TEN truckloads of donated brand new items," a Facebook post from the Habitat for Humanity ReStores of South Hampton Roads reads.

"Everything from towels and bed sheets to dog food and Christmas trees."

The same Walmart spokesperson further confirmed that there is not yet a set timeline established for the future of the store, but that corporate is speaking with associates about different remodeling options.

As such, the location will remain closed for the foreseeable future.