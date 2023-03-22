Attorneys voluntarily withdraw Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting wrongful death lawsuit

The motion allows the attorneys representing the family of Randy Blevins to refile the lawsuit in the future, and they told 13News Now they plan to do just that.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Attorneys in one of the lawsuits filed in the aftermath of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting are voluntarily withdrawing their case.

Last November, a Walmart manager shot and killed six of his coworkers, before turning the gun on himself. The family of Randy Blevins, one of the victims, filed a $45 million complaint against the corporation and the gunman's estate.

The attorneys representing Blevins' family voluntarily removed the case on Tuesday but said they're not giving up. The motion allows them to refile the lawsuit in the future, and they told 13News Now they plan to do just that.