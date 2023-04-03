Chesapeake Walmart reopening April 19 months after deadly mass shooting

The store on Sam's Circle underwent significant design changes, including an outdoor memorial space to honor the victims and provide a place of comfort.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Walmart where six people were shot and killed in November 2022 is reopening on April 19, the company announced Monday.

According to Walmart, the store on Sam's Circle underwent significant design changes, including an outdoor memorial space to honor the victims and provide a place of comfort.

The memorial will be flanked by foliage and will have six seating structures honoring the Walmart associates who lost their lives.

“We are deeply touched by the community’s compassion and support as we continue to heal from last year’s tragedy,” Alycia Mixon, the store manager wrote in a news release.

“As we move forward with our reopening, we do so in a way that honors the victims and provides continued support to our associates.

The company said the store will have expanded shopping options and a fresh look.

The store closed on Nov. 22, the same day of the shooting. A team lead opened fire in the break room, killing six people and then himself. Several other people were hurt in the chaos.

On Feb. 17, a spokesperson for Walmart confirmed the company was hiring positions for the first time since the store closed.