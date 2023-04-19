Chesapeake Walmart set to reopen months after deadly mass shooting

The reopening ceremony will start at 9 a.m. Wednesday and the store itself will open at 10 a.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Walmart where six people were shot and killed in November 2022 is reopening Wednesday morning with a special ceremony.

The ceremony will start at 9 a.m. and the store itself will open at 10 a.m.

The store, located on Sam's Circle, underwent significant design changes during its closure, including an outdoor memorial space to honor the victims and provide a place of comfort.

The memorial will have foliage and will have six seating structures honoring the Walmart associates who lost their lives.

The store closed on Nov. 22, the same day of the shooting. A team lead opened fire in the break room, killing six people and then himself. Several other people were hurt in the chaos.