Chesapeake develops an outdoor network through new Trails and Connectivity Plan, looking for resident feedback

Chesapeake is looking for residents to share their thoughts on a new Trails and Connectivity Plan that will bring an accessible outdoor network to the city.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake is home to many unique waterways and landscapes, diverse ecosystems, and numerous natural and cultural resources. Now, the city is looking for a way to bring these elements together through the Chesapeake Trails and Connectivity Plan (TConn).

To best connect Chesapeake residents to this plan, the city is asking for input on the planning of future trails and connectivity.

This plan aims to build a network of open spaces, trails, recreational waterways, and more throughout the city while improving existing pedestrian and bicycle paths, developing new trails, and making these outdoor areas accessible to everyone.

The City of Chesapeake will host an open house on Sept. 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Great Bridge Battlefield and Waterways Museum for residents to share their thoughts.