Increased West Nile virus activity in Chesapeake

The Chesapeake Health Department confirms increased activity has been detected by the Chesapeake Mosquito Control Commission.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — West Nile virus activity is ramping up in the City of Chesapeake.

The Chesapeake Health Department confirms increased activity has been detected by the Chesapeake Mosquito Control Commission. The insects have been testing positive for the disease at a higher rate this summer following sporadic thunderstorms.

West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito, and in severe cases, it can lead to meningitis, paralysis, or even death.

As of now, Virginia and North Carolina are part of a small group of states where no human cases have been detected this year.

“Mosquitoes have been testing positive for the disease at a higher than normal rate this summer. Sporadic thunderstorms and human activities such as watering lawns and washing cars have perpetuated mosquito breeding habitats,” said Chesapeake Mosquito Control Director, Lisa Wagenbrenner.

“With the recent rains leading to even more mosquitoes, it’s important for residents of Chesapeake to take precautions to protect themselves and their families,” said Chesapeake Health Director Dr. Nancy Welch.

From the Chesapeake Health Department:

People at highest risk for serious WNV disease are adults 50-years-old or older and those whose immunity is suppressed because of a disease such as cancer or diabetes. Anyone experiencing symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, confusion, and lethargy should seek medical attention right away.

Although West Nile Virus can lead to severe illness in humans, less than 1% of those infected develop serious neurological problems. The best prevention for this disease is not to be bitten by mosquitoes. Following are tips that can help reduce the risk of being bitten.

○ When you are outdoors, use insect repellent containing an EPA-registered active ingredient. Follow directions on the package.

○ Many mosquitoes are most active at dusk and dawn. Be sure to use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants at these times or consider staying indoors during these hours.

○ Make sure you have good screens on your windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out.

○ Eliminate mosquito breeding areas in your yard where rainwater collects. Turnover or empty birdbaths, flowerpots, buckets, or barrels. Clean roof gutters and downspout screens. Remove old tires from your yard. Eliminate standing water on flat roofs, boats, or tarps. Keep children’s wading pools empty and on their sides when not in use.