'It's getting ridiculous' | Chesapeake woman frustrated over improper mail delivery

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Everyone has lost their mail at one point or another, but one resident at the Common at Churchland in Chesapeake said the problem is getting out of control for where she lives.

"I would say out of the week, at least three to four times a week, the mail is left like that," said Sherri Bille. "It's just envelopes everywhere."

Bille said the mail is strewn about the mailroom. She said it's often on top, adjacent, next to, but not inside the mailboxes.

It might seem like a small issue, but it's one that Bille says is having a real impact on those that live there.

"In fact, some of my neighbors have had mail prescriptions left just on top of the boxes...it's not acceptable whatsoever," said Bille.

The situation is only aggravated on rainy days. Bille said it's not uncommon for loose mail to be blown away from the mailroom and land in the parking lot.

Bille said she has gone to the parking lot to search for her own mail or has had neighbors return mail to her from the ground.

"It's wet and soggy by the time I get it," said Bille. "Not to mention an eye sore."

Frustrated, Bille said she has called the Post Office multiple times but the issue has not been resolved.

"I called the number on Portsmouth Boulevard where I got passed around...where they said it wasn't their issue then I called the main office in Richmond and got their voicemail box was full," said Bille.

13News Now sent the pictures of the mailroom to a spokesperson with the Post Office and received the following statement: