A look at Chesapeake's recently revised police pursuit policy

In the recently revised policy, more language is added that reiterates the "number one priority" is public safety.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A holiday weekend police pursuit and subsequent crash marked at least the seventh police pursuit either initiated or assisted by officers with the Chesapeake Police Department.

Jahmontae Smith, 20, was arrested after allegedly leading officers through a vehicle pursuit in Chesapeake before he ultimately crashed into a car off George Washington Highway.

This pursuit comes shortly after documents show the department, under Chief Mark Solesky, updated its pursuit policies in May of 2023.

Two years ago, following the death of two civilians in the Greenbrier section of the city after a police pursuit, 13News Now reported the department at the time was working on reviewing its policy. Over the span of three months, seven police chases resulted in crashes and injuries.

In the latest copy of the policy sent to 13News Now, are several added pieces of language that emphasize the need to consider public safety and surroundings when weighing whether to chase a suspect by vehicle.

"It must be understood that every violator will not be apprehended," reads part of the policy's introduction.

Other added pieces of language include specifications on termination of pursuits if speeds are deemed "excessive," and clearer communication procedures among officers when a supervisor ends a pursuit.

You can read the full redacted pursuit policy by clicking here.