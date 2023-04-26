Baby hurt by gunfire in Chesapeake, police say

The child is expected to be okay. Police also found that the mother's car had been damaged as well.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a young child hurt Wednesday night.

According to a spokesperson for the department, officers received a call at 8:08 p.m. that the child had been shot and was being taken elsewhere.

Police made contact with the mother shortly thereafter.

The child is expected to be okay. Police also found that the mother's car had been damaged by gunfire as well.

The incident allegedly happened near the area of Bainbridge Blvd. and Jefferson St.

This is an ongoing investigation.