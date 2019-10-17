CHESAPEAKE, Va. — CHKD and the city of Chesapeake are hosting FallFest—a Halloween-themed event for children with special needs.

The event allows special needs children, especially kids with mobility issues, the chance to trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween in a fun and safe environment.

Children attending will be given a bag to collect candy from decorated houses by local businesses and community groups.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at the River Cress Community Center in Chesapeake.

