Resident sent into the cold Christmas morning because of fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person will need someplace else to stay this Christmas after a fire damaged their home Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Fire Department, they received a call placed by the resident at around 10:30 am reporting a fire in the home in the 1600 block of Faulk Street in the Deep Creek section of the City.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and reported fire visible from one window in the rear of the building. The occupant had already gotten out of the home before fire units arrived.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control within 15 minutes of it being reported.

The spokesperson said there was significant damage from both fire and smoke near the kitchen area of the building. Because of the damage, the resident couldn't re-occupy the home.

We're told no one was injured, and the resident will make their own lodging arrangements, so won't need assistance from the Red Cross.