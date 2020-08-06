City buildings around Chesapeake City Hall to close for march

All city buildings at the Municipal Center on Cedar Road will close before a protest at City Hall.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After more than a week of rallies and marches all around Hampton Roads, another one is set to kick off in front of Chesapeake City Hall on Monday.

The Coalition of Black Pastors plans to take to the streets of Chesapeake where they will march from The Mount Church to City Hall. The march starts at 5 p.m.

This follows a weekend full of demonstrations throughout the entire region to protest police brutality and systemic racism following the deaths of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and George Floyd.

On Saturday, Virginia Beach saw a massive, miles-long march from Mount Trashmore to Town Center that drew approximately 1,000 people.

A prayer march in Norfolk and children's rally in Chesapeake were also held on Sunday.

Officials posted on the city government's Facebook page that city buildings located at the Municipal Center on Cedar Road will close on Monday at 3 p.m. to prepare for the rally.

All other city facilities will remain open. The march is supposed to begin around 5 p.m.