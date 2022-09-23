Commercial barge catches fire in Chesapeake, no one hurt

The barge was being dismantled by crews on Precon Drive, along the Elizabeth River, when a fire broke out in a mechanical room.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A commercial barge caught fire in Chesapeake Friday morning, but nobody was hurt.

Lt. Robert Warren, a spokesman for the fire department, said it was being dismantled by crews on Precon Drive, along the Elizabeth River, when a fire broke out in a mechanical room.

Everyone evacuated, and they called for help.

Firefighters rushed out a few minutes before 7 a.m., and had the fire under control by 7:17 a.m.

Warren said crews got the hazardous materials off the barge before it caught fire, so there are no environmental concerns from the flames.