Commercial barge catches fire in Chesapeake, no one hurt

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A commercial barge caught fire in Chesapeake Friday morning, but nobody was hurt.
Lt. Robert Warren, a spokesman for the fire department, said it was being dismantled by crews on Precon Drive, along the Elizabeth River, when a fire broke out in a mechanical room.
Everyone evacuated, and they called for help.
Firefighters rushed out a few minutes before 7 a.m., and had the fire under control by 7:17 a.m.
Warren said crews got the hazardous materials off the barge before it caught fire, so there are no environmental concerns from the flames.
Nobody was hurt in the fire. Warren said it's been determined to have been an accident.