Community continues to rally for boy killed in Chesapeake hit and run

Chesapeake business owners and organizations say they felt compelled to support the Hoopers because they are parents as well.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Businesses and organizations in Chesapeake are rallying to support the family of 8-year-old Forrest Hooper, who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday.

Blake Edmonds owns Studly Brewing in Chesapeake, near the road where Hooper was killed. This weekend, he is hosting Hoops for Hooper to raise funds for the family.

"Where we're going to donate a portion of sales from the entire weekend back to the family and hope to give that to the Hooper family on Monday on what would be Forrest's birthday on Monday," said Edmonds.

While Edmonds raises funds for the family over the weekend, on Friday, October 6th, the Chesapeake Southern Athletic Association will also host an event aimed at helping kids who knew Forrest.

"If we get one kid that comes out who just wants to escape the reality of what they're dealing or if we get a thousand, we are there for anybody who needs to come out and just have a place to go," said the President of Southern Chesapeake Athletic Association Emilee Galloway.

She said the event is free to the public, and they will collect money for the family.

While the community is coming together under sad circumstances, Edmonds is proud to be a part of it.