Contractor hits natural gas line causing parts of Cedar Road to close in Chesapeake

A contractor hit an underground natural gas line. No residents had to be evacuated and no one was injured.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake fire crews responded to a natural gas line leak Wednesday morning.

Crews responded around 10:27 a.m. in the 2400 block of Cedar Road.

A contractor hit an underground natural gas line, according to Capt. Steve Bradley, Assistant Fire Marshal/PIO.

Traffic was closed between Tiswood Court and Millville Road on Cedar Road.

No residents had to be evacuated, Bradley said. There were no injuries.

Columbia Gas crews were on the scene working to remain the line.