Person pulled from house fire in Chesapeake

One person had to be taken out of the home on Ardmore Avenue, and another was treated for smoke inhalation.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Teams from the Chesapeake Fire Department pulled one person from a home on fire and had to treat a second person for smoke inhalation Monday night.

A spokesperson for the city's dispatch said crews were first called to the 2200 block of Ardmore Ave. around 9:30 p.m.

The neighborhood is near the Norfolk Southern rail yard.

Capt. Steve Bradley, a Public Information Officer for the department, said firefighters were getting the fire under control around 10 p.m.

A tweet from the department said that a victim was taken out of the house, but didn't specify how hurt that person was.