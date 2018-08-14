CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — In Chesapeake, crews were on the scene of a house fire Monday night in the Camelot section of the city.

Firefighters were called out to the 1200 block of Sir Galahad Drive shortly after 10 p.m. after a citizen saw a fire coming from a vacant home. Arriving firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the single-story home.

Crews got the fire under control in just a matter of minutes. Investigators later learned the house had been undergoing renovation.

No one was hurt. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

