Crews respond to house fire in South Norfolk area of Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An investigation is underway after a home caught on fire in the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters from South Norfolk Station 1 and Portlock Station 2 responded on Saturday, May 22 just after 12:30 p.m. to a call about a house fire that happened in the 1700 block of Chesapeake Drive.

When units arrived at the scene, just two minutes after getting the call, they found flames coming from the back of the house.

They went inside the home immediately to find any occupants. There were flames on the first floor, but it did not spread into the attic.

Crews had the fire under control just before 1 p.m. According to firefighters, the individuals who were inside the house made it out safe and nobody got hurt.